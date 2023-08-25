WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur Reviews ‘Girlfriend’ Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2, Calls It 'First Class' | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been making headlines for their relationship. Aditya was recently spotted at the screening of Ananya's latest release’ Dream Girl 2’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. As Aditya left the premises, he was hounded by the paparazzi, asking him to share what he thought of the film.

Aditya simply said, “First Class.” Watch the video below.

Last month, Aditya and Ananya were spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they returned from their trip to Lisbon. Although they did not pose together in front of the paps and were seen exiting the airport at different times.

Not to mention, a series of mushy pictures of the duo from their getaway surfaced online. The frames made their fans and followers believe that the two are very much in love with each other.

Earlier, during the episode of 'Koffee With Karan season 7', Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive. When Karan Johar asked about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

Rumours of Aditya and Ananya started after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year.

Coming to 'Dream Girl 2', the film is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. Raaj Shaandilyaa directed the film and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The film also stars Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz. It hit the big screens on August 25.

