Video: Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday Blush At Mumbai Airport As They Return From Romantic Holiday 

Aditya and Ananya have been keeping their relationship under wraps.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Photo by Varinder Chawla

Days after Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's PDA moments from Spain, Lisbon, and Doha went viral, the lovebirds were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from their romantic holiday. The paparazzi photographed the duo and as their pictures and videos went viral, eagle-eyed netizens pointed out they were blushing. 

Watch the video below. 

The social media is flooded with pictures of Aditya and Ananya from their vacation in Lisbon. One of the photos shows Aditya and Ananya gazing toward the horizon as he holds her by her arms.

Another video from Doha shows Aditya and Ananya posing for pictures with their fans at a tourist spot. 

A viral picture also shows them enjoying a casual date in Lisbon with some food and wine and engrossed in conversation.

It all started when the two shared individual posts from the Arctic Monkeys' concert in Spain. Aditya uploaded a small video from a concert on his Instagram Stories along with a blue grinning emoji and a monkey emoji. Ananya also took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a picture from the concert and wrote, “Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever." She tagged the location as Madrid, Spain.

Aditya and Ananya have been keeping their relationship under wraps. However, the latest pictures definitely made us believe that the two are very much in love with each other.

Earlier, during the episode of 'Koffee With Karan season 7', Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive.

When Karan Johar asked about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

The duo's dating rumours started after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. Neither of them has confirmed their relationship yet.

