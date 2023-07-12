 Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Get Cosy In Public During Spain Holiday - Photo Goes Viral
Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Get Cosy In Public During Spain Holiday - Photo Goes Viral

Aditya and Ananya twinned in black and posed with their desi fans while enjoying their time around the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Well, looks like Aditya Roy Kapur, touted to be the most eligible bachelor in B-Town at present, is not a bachelor anymore. Since the past few months, there were rumours that the actor was in a relationship with actress Ananya Panday, but the two of them had remained tightlipped about the same.

However, the cat is finally out the bag as Aditya and Ananya were spotted cosying up during their secret vacation in Spain.

A day ago, they were all over the news after reports claimed that they attended the same concert in Spain, and the latest photos have just confirmed the reports.

Aditya, Ananya's Spain PDA

New pictures of Aditya and Ananya have surfaced online in which the two can be seen touristing across Spain.

The lovebirds twinned in black and posed with their desi fans while enjoying their time around the city. In one of the photos, the two were also seen cosying up at a tourist spot.

In the photo, Aditya can be seen hugging Ananya from behind while the actress rested her head on his shoulder.

After months of hide and seek, the viral photos have finally confirmed that Aditya and Ananya are indeed much in love and in a steady relationship.

Aditya and Ananya's upcoming projects

On the film front, Aditya was recently seen in 'The Night Manager', which marked his web series debut and also earned him massive appreciation.

In the series, he played the protagonist Shaan opposite Anil Kapoor's deadly arms dealer Shelly Rungta. 'The Night Manager' has emerged to be one of the most watched web shows of the year.

He will be next seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Ananya, on the other hand, has multiple projects in her kitty, including 'Dream Girl 2', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and 'Call Me Bae'.

