Photos: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy dinner date in Mumbai amid relationship rumours

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's equation has been the hottest topic of interest of late in the tinsel town. The two are rumoured to be dating and their recent dinner outing at a posh restaurant in Mumbai has only added fuel to the fire.

A few days ago, Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday had stated that her daughter was single, but people in the showbiz have a different story to tell. Aditya seems to have taken a liking for Ananya and the latter too is smitten by the handsome hunk.

Even Aditya's best friend Ranbir Kapoor recently dropped a major hint that the 'Aashiqui 2' actor likes someone whose name started with 'A'.

Did Ananya and Aditya enjoy a dinner date together?

While fans are on their toes to spot even the slightest hint about their relationship, Ananya and Aditya raised eyebrows after they were spotted exiting the same restaurant on Tuesday night.

It cannot be a mere coincidence that two stars who are rumoured to be dating enjoy dinner at the same place on the same time. Ananya and Aditya seem to have enjoyed a cosy dinner date at the posh Mumbai eatery which is quite popular among celebrities.

Ananya Panday | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ananya looked fresh in a powder blue bodycon dress, while Aditya looked dashing as he sported an all-black look.

Aditya Roy Kapur | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both of them were seen exiting the restaurant separately but within a span of few minutes.

Ananya and Aditya's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ananya and Aditya are yet to collaborate for a film. However, a few months ago, they sent their fans into a tizzy when they walked the ramp together at Lakme Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is slated to release on July 7, 2023.

She also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.

On the other hand, Aditya is set to star in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.