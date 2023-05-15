 Ranbir Kapoor reveals Aditya Roy Kapur likes a girl whose name starts with letter 'A' - Did he hint at Ananya Panday?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor reveals Aditya Roy Kapur likes a girl whose name starts with letter 'A' - Did he hint at Ananya Panday?

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Aditya Roy Kapur likes a girl whose name starts with letter 'A' - Did he hint at Ananya Panday?

Ranbir recently opened up about his good friend and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Aditya Roy Kapur's love life

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film, directed by Luv Ranjan, also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Anubhav Singh Bassi among others.

In one of his recent interviews, Ranbir opened up about his good friend and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Aditya Roy Kapur's love life.

During a candid chat with standup comedian and YouTuber Aishwarya Mohanraj, Ranbir said, "I know he (Aditya) likes a girl starting with the letter A.' He then asked Aishwarya if she really wants to know who the girl is.

However, he did not reveal the name of the girl. Take a look at the video here:

Rumours about Aditya and Ananya's relationship

Ananya Panday was all over the news of late, courtesy, reports of her being in a relationship with Aditya.

The two have been spotted together in the city several times now, however, both of them have refrained from commenting on their relationship status.

A few weeks back, during an interaction with Times of India, Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey was asked if the reports about Ananya's love life which have been doing the rounds were indeed true.

Read Also
Ananya Panday with 'bucket-style' bag worth ₹4.9 lakh grabbing eyeballs
article-image

To that, Bhavana replied that the reports are definitely untrue. "The fact is that Ananya is single and link ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay," she said.

The rumours began when filmmaker Karan Johar mentioned on his talk show 'Koffee with Karan' that he spotted Ananya and Aditya chatting up and getting cosy with each other in one of the Bollywood parties.

The rumours were further fuelled when Aditya accompanied Ananya and her family to Dubai for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Not just that, but the two were also spotted attending parties of their friends together.

Ananya was also recently seen attending the special screening of Aditya's film 'Gumraah', and while the paparazzi often pulls the duo's legs, they have made sure to remain tightlipped about the reports.

Read Also
WATCH: Ananya Panday gets annoyed as paps call out her name, keep saying 'peeche dekho'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gauri Khan with husband Shah Rukh Khan at her book launch event

Gauri Khan with husband Shah Rukh Khan at her book launch event

Vicky Kaushal REVEALS Katrina Kaif wanted to buy bar worth his signing amount; here’s how he...

Vicky Kaushal REVEALS Katrina Kaif wanted to buy bar worth his signing amount; here’s how he...

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Aditya Roy Kapur likes a girl whose name starts with letter 'A' - Did he hint...

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Aditya Roy Kapur likes a girl whose name starts with letter 'A' - Did he hint...

BTS' V's latest airport style wins the internet - but something else stole netizens' attention

BTS' V's latest airport style wins the internet - but something else stole netizens' attention

Bollywood celebs who will attend Cannes 2023: From Anushka Sharma to Vijay Varma

Bollywood celebs who will attend Cannes 2023: From Anushka Sharma to Vijay Varma