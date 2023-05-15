Ranbir Kapoor reveals Aditya Roy Kapur likes a girl whose name starts with letter 'A' - Did he hint at Ananya Panday?

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film, directed by Luv Ranjan, also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Anubhav Singh Bassi among others.

In one of his recent interviews, Ranbir opened up about his good friend and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Aditya Roy Kapur's love life.

During a candid chat with standup comedian and YouTuber Aishwarya Mohanraj, Ranbir said, "I know he (Aditya) likes a girl starting with the letter A.' He then asked Aishwarya if she really wants to know who the girl is.

However, he did not reveal the name of the girl. Take a look at the video here:

Rumours about Aditya and Ananya's relationship

Ananya Panday was all over the news of late, courtesy, reports of her being in a relationship with Aditya.

The two have been spotted together in the city several times now, however, both of them have refrained from commenting on their relationship status.

A few weeks back, during an interaction with Times of India, Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey was asked if the reports about Ananya's love life which have been doing the rounds were indeed true.

To that, Bhavana replied that the reports are definitely untrue. "The fact is that Ananya is single and link ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay," she said.

The rumours began when filmmaker Karan Johar mentioned on his talk show 'Koffee with Karan' that he spotted Ananya and Aditya chatting up and getting cosy with each other in one of the Bollywood parties.

The rumours were further fuelled when Aditya accompanied Ananya and her family to Dubai for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Not just that, but the two were also spotted attending parties of their friends together.

Ananya was also recently seen attending the special screening of Aditya's film 'Gumraah', and while the paparazzi often pulls the duo's legs, they have made sure to remain tightlipped about the reports.