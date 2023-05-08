Ananya Panday with 'bucket-style' bag worth ₹4.9 lakh grabbing eyeballs

Ananya Panday | Instagram

“Bag hai ya Balti?”- Ananya Panday's recent appearance at an event caused quite a stir when her unique handbag, resembling a Balti (a traditional bucket-shaped vessel), became the talk of the town.

Social media erupted with playful banter and humorous remarks about her accessory choice. Little did they know that this seemingly quirky handbag came with a hefty price tag.

The Liger actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense and glamorous style, graced an award event with her presence.

The actress turned heads in a stunning monochrome ensemble, donning a vibrant fuchsia pink blazer dress paired with matching tights and block heels that exuded elegance.

Read Also Ananya Panday oozes hotness in her latest vacay photos - Check Out

Ananya Panday's Khloe pot of gold bag

However, it was her unconventional purse in the form of a bucket that stole the spotlight.

The gold bag, adorned with cascades of gold coins, instantly captured everyone's attention. After delving into the details, it was revealed that Ananya's unique accessory was none other than Khloe's pot of gold bag from the prestigious American luxury brand, Judith Leiber.

This exquisite bag boasts a metallic line interior and a crystal-covered exterior, elevating it to the realm of luxury. With a staggering price tag of 5995 USD (approximately Rs. 4.90 lakhs), Ananya's handbag proved to be a symbol of opulence and extravagance.

Her upcoming projects

While Ananya Panday continues to make waves with her fashion choices and mesmerizing on-screen presence, she also has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline.

Among them is the highly anticipated web series, "Call Me Bae." The series revolves around the life of Bae, a billionaire fashionista portrayed by Ananya Panday, who is ostracized by her ultra-rich family following a scandalous incident.

Forced to navigate uncharted waters and redefine her identity, Bae embarks on a journey of self-discovery, breaking free from stereotypes and societal prejudices.