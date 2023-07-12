 Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Attend Concert In Spain TOGETHER Amid Dating Rumours - Proof Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Attend Concert In Spain TOGETHER Amid Dating Rumours - Proof Inside

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Attend Concert In Spain TOGETHER Amid Dating Rumours - Proof Inside

While Aditya and Ananya have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, they have been spotted together several times ever since.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood's handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur is currently the most eligible bachelor in tinsel town. Time and again, he has found himself being embroiled in various link-up rumours, be it with Shraddha Kapoor or Kriti Sanon. And the latest buzz in the town is that the heartthrob is dating none other than the young starlet Ananya Panday.

It all began when Karan Johar had mentioned on 'Koffee With Karan' how Aditya and Ananya were seen mingling at a party.

While Aditya and Ananya have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, they have been spotted together several times ever since.

Read Also
Photos: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy dinner date in Mumbai amid relationship rumours
article-image

Aditya, Ananya attend Spain concert together

On Tuesday, Aditya took to his Instagram handle to share a video from the Arctic Monkeys concert which was held in Spain.

While he did not tag anyone and did not reveal his company as well, fans noticed that around the same time, Ananya too dropped a glimpse of the same concert on her Instagram stories. "Nothing quite like @arcticmonkeys My favourite song ever," she wrote.

Fans were quick to join the dots, and while both Aditya and Ananya did not mention that they were together at the concert, their little secret got spilled and was all over the internet within no time.

Read Also
Are Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur dating? Actress' mom Bhavana finally REVEALS
article-image

Aditya and Ananya's upcoming projects

This was not the first time that Aditya and Ananya were spotted hanging out together. Earlier, Aditya had accompanied the entire Panday family to Dubai for the FIFA World Cup.

Ananya was also one of the few celebs who were invited for the special screening of Aditya's 'The Night Manager' and 'Gumraah'.

On the work front, Aditya will be next seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Ananya, on the other hand, has 'Dream Girl 2' in her kitty, along with 'Call Me Bae' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Read Also
Aditya Roy Kapur spills the beans on marriage plans amid dating rumours with Ananya Panday
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan's Mili, Rajesh Khanna's Bawarchi & Jaya Bachchan's Koshish To Be Remade Soon

Amitabh Bachchan's Mili, Rajesh Khanna's Bawarchi & Jaya Bachchan's Koshish To Be Remade Soon

Video: Tom Cruise Surprises Fans At Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Special Screening

Video: Tom Cruise Surprises Fans At Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Special Screening

Hema Malini Laughs At Being Called 'Feminist Icon' For Not Living With Dharmendra Despite Marriage

Hema Malini Laughs At Being Called 'Feminist Icon' For Not Living With Dharmendra Despite Marriage

OMG! Crazy Fan Tries Getting Closer To BTS' Jungkook At The Airport

OMG! Crazy Fan Tries Getting Closer To BTS' Jungkook At The Airport

Adipurush: Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Mentioning Against Allahabad HC Order

Adipurush: Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Mentioning Against Allahabad HC Order