Know The HUGE Age Difference Between Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapoor & Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were recently spotted vacationing in Spain, and their cosy photos from the location are spreading like wildfire on the internet. While the duo never spoke about their relationship, their latest picture almost confirms something is brewing between the two.

A day ago, they were all over the news after reports claimed that they attended the same concert in Spain, and the latest photos have just confirmed the reports.

The lovebirds twinned in black and posed with their desi fans while enjoying their time around the city. In one of the photos, the two were also seen cozying up at a tourist spot.

In the photo, Aditya can be seen hugging Ananya from behind while the actress rests her head on his shoulder.

THEIR BIG AGE DIFFERENCE

Currently, Aditya Roy Kapur is 37 years old, while Ananya Panday is just 24. The huge age gap of 13 years between the duo is clearly visible, which is just too much!

However, it has been proven by many Bollywood couples like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder, and others that age is just a number when it comes to love.

ADITYA-ANANYA'S RELATIONSHIP RUMOURS

It all started when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash last year, which made fans speculate that something was going on between them.

This wasn’t all, as the two were then often seen together at film parties, which fueled their dating rumours. After witnessing their cosy photos from Spain, netizens are sure that the duo is dating.

Let us tell you, both Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were there to attend a concert in Madrid, Spain—stories of which they shared on their respective Instagram handles.