List Of People Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday Have Dated In The Past

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are the newest couple in B-Town
After months of rumours, their romantic pictures from Spain that were leaked on the internet recently confirmed that the two are indeed in a relationship
But prior to dating each other, both the actors had been linked up with other celebs in the past
Aditya was rumoured to be in a relationship with his 'Aashiqui 2' co-star Shraddha Kapoor. However, they never confirmed the reports
Aditya was also once rumoured to be dating actress Rhea Chakraborty around 2012
Aditya and Ahana Deol, the younger daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, have been childhood friends. In an old interview, Ranveer Singh had revealed that Aditya stole his girl from him, and it happened to be none other than Ahana Deol
Prior to Ananya, Aditya was reportedly dating fashion designer and model Diva Dhawan. However, they parted ways on a good note, and Diva even got married in May 2023
Ananya, on the other hand, was once rumoured to be in a relationship with Karan Jaising, son of fashion designer Monisha Jaising
During the shoot of Khaali Peeli, Ananya fell in love with her co-star Ishaan Khatter, and the two were in a committed relationship for nearly three years before calling it quits
While Ananya never admitted it, but Karan Johar had seemingly confirmed on Koffee With Karan that the actress even dated Kartik Aaryan for a brief period
Thanks For Reading!