Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted In Doha After Romantic Date In Portugal (WATCH)

Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted together by fans in Doha, Qatar, a day after their romantic date in Portugal. Several pictures and videos of the actors are now doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the now-viral videos, Aditya and Ananya are seen posing for pictures with their fans at a tourist spot. While the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was seen in blue jeans and grey t-shirt with a cap, Ananya also wore a comfy casual outfit.

They were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. Take a look at their video here:

Ananya and Aditya have remained tight-lipped about their affair. However, their viral pictures and videos have a different story to tell.

Amid relationship rumours, the two were spotted enjoying the same concert in Spain a few days back, and later, several pictures of the duo's PDA in the streets of Spain went viral on the internet, thus confirming all the reports.

Aditya, Ananya's Lisbon date

A couple of photos of Aditya and Ananya from Lisbon were shared by some desi fans in the city on social media, and within no time, it caught the eyes of the netizens.

In the photos, the two can be seen enjoying a casual date in Lisbon with some food and wine and engrossed in conversation.

Aditya, Ananya's upcoming projects

On the work front, Aditya is currently celebrating the success of his debut web series 'The Night Manager'. It is a hit among the masses and has emerged to be one of the most watched web shows till date.

He will be next seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' with Sara Ali Khan.

Ananya, on the other hand, is juggling with multiple projects up for release. She will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty.

