'Kya Majburi Rahi Hogi': Netizens React To Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Viral Mushy Pics

Looks like B-Town officially has a new couple on the block -- Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. After months of speculations and hide and seek, the cat is finally out of the bag as the lovebirds were spotted getting all cosy in public during their recent vacation in Spain.

Aditya and Ananya attended the same concert in Spain, however, they did not post photos with each other. And just when fans were looking for some proof of the two being together, pictures of the couple went viral and set the internet on fire.

In the photos, the two were seen touristing across Spain and in one of the pictures, Aditya can also be seen hugging Ananya lovingly from behind while the actress rested her head on his shoulder.

Netizens react to Aditya-Ananya's viral photos

As soon as the photos went viral, fans of the both the actors went into a meltdown. While Aditya's fans stated that he should be dating someone else, Ananya's fans rued that the actress was not single anymore.

"Kya majburi rahi hogi Aditya ki," a user commented, while another wrote, "This is so upsetting man".

A user also mentioned that Aditya looked better with rumoured ex Shraddha Kapoor. "Bhai shraddha infinite time acchi hai isse," they wrote.

A bunch of fans also seemed to be happy for the couple and even went on to say that the families should now begin the wedding prep.

"Wow loving the duo, they look cute together," a user commented.

Aditya and Ananya's upcoming projects

On the work front, Aditya is currently basking in the success of his debut web series 'The Night Manager'. It has emerged to be one of the most watched web shows till date and it also starred Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles.

He will be next seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' with Sara Ali Khan.

Ananya, on the other hand, is juggling with multiple projects up for release. She will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty.