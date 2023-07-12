Wikipedia Changes Ananya Panday's Name After Romantic Pic With Aditya Roy Kapur Goes Viral

Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday are making headlines after their recent appearance together at a concert in Madrid, Spain. The photos of the couple are all over the internet, with fans getting even more sure about their relationship.

Social media is on fire since the romantic photos of the couple went viral, and to our shock, there’s another development that took all this buzz to the next level. What’s it?

Interestingly, Ananya Panday is no longer ‘Panday’ in her Wikipedia details. Yes, you read that right!

ANANYA’S NAME CHANGES ON WIKIPEDIA

You won't be able to hold your laughter with shock and surprise after knowing that the actress’ name has been changed to ‘Ananya Roy Kapoor’ on Wikipedia. We kept our eyes on the latest developments on the internet and found this shocking activity.

Have a look at the snapshot of the bio of Ananya Panday as Ananya Roy Kapoor on Wikipedia.

ADITYA - ANANYA'S PDA IN SPAIN

After months of hide and seek, the viral photos have finally confirmed that Aditya and Ananya are indeed much in love and in a steady relationship.

New pictures of Aditya and Ananya have surfaced online in which the two can be seen touring across Spain.

The lovebirds twinned in black and posed with their desi fans while enjoying their time around the city. In one of the photos, the two were also seen cosying up at a tourist spot.

In the photo, Aditya can be seen hugging Ananya from behind while the actress rested her head on his shoulder.