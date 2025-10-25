Heartbroken Rajesh Kumar Pays Tribute To Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star Satish Shah: 'Feels Like I Have Lost My Father'

Actor Rajesh Kumar, who portrayed Satish Shah's on-screen son Roshesh in the hit show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, shared an emotional tribute on social media, mourning the loss of his beloved co-star, who died on Saturday afternoon, October 25 at the age of 74 in Mumbai.

Rajesh Kumar Pays Emotional Tribute To Satish Shah

Soon after Satish's passing was announced, Rajesh shared a statement on Instagram, writing, "This is the worst hour for me… I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more… all I can say is that it feels I have lost my father…"

"A man full of life n humour. Challenging everything.. Made his name left his mark as an actor… this is a big big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai’s family). Let’s pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers," he added.

JD Majethia, who produced Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has also mourned Satish's death. He shared a note on Instagram and wrote, "My heart breaks to say this (broken heart) Satish Shah is no more. Family will reveal details of cremation by tonight."

Satish Shah Funeral Details

The actor’s last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, at 12 p.m on Sunday, October 26.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits such as Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Masti, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Om Shanti Om.

Despite his memorable roles on the big screen, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the hit show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of the most iconic comic roles in the history of Indian television.