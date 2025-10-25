 Satish Shah Death: Ghai Jamai Co-Star R Madhavan Pays Emotional Tribute, Says 'Heaven Will Be Merrier, Happier Now'
Satish Shah Death: Ghai Jamai Co-Star R Madhavan Pays Emotional Tribute, Says 'Heaven Will Be Merrier, Happier Now'

Actor R Madhavan, who worked with Satish Shah in the TV show Ghar Jamai, penned an emotional note for him. On Instagram, Madhavan shared a throwback photo with Shah and their Ghai Jamai co-star Mandira Bedi. He also thanked the veteran actor for being a "solid wind beneath my wings." Shah breathed his last at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. His last rites will be held in Mumbai on October 26

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away in Mumbai on Saturday (October 25) due to kidney failure. He was 74. Social media platforms are flooded with condolences and tributes for Shah. Several celebrities have also expressed grief. Actor R Madhavan, who worked with Shah in the TV show Ghar Jamai, penned an emotional note for him.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Madhavan shared a throwback photo with Shah and their Ghai Jamai co-star Mandira Bedi. He also thanked the veteran actor for being a "solid wind beneath my wings."

article-image

Madhavan wrote, "The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now. Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career… for constantly believing in me and egging me on."

"You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled… Rest in Eternal Peace sir as we grapple on how to carry on without you. OM Shanthi," he added.

Ghar Jamai revolved around a North Indian father-in-law ( played by Shah) and his South Indian son-in-law (Madhavan).

Satish Shah's death

The actor breathed his last at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was rushed to the hospital after he fell ill at home. His last rites will be held in Mumbai on October 26.

Shah was known for his impeccable comic timing and versatile performances across film and television. With a career spanning over four decades, he has been part of iconic shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai remains unforgettable.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah has appeared in numerous hit films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Main Hoon Na.

