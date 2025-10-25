 Satish Shah Dies Four Days After Asrani: Video Of Their Scene From 1994 Film Ghar Ki Izzat Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSatish Shah Dies Four Days After Asrani: Video Of Their Scene From 1994 Film Ghar Ki Izzat Goes Viral

Satish Shah Dies Four Days After Asrani: Video Of Their Scene From 1994 Film Ghar Ki Izzat Goes Viral

Soon after the news of Satish Shah's death broke, a scene from his and Asrani's1994 film Ghar Ki Izzat went viral on social media. The clip, which also features veteran actress Bindu, shows the actors' impeccable comic timing. Fans have been sharing the video as a nostalgic reminder of Hindi cinema's golden era of comedy, where slapstick humour and natural performances ruled the screen

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday, just four days after the demise of legendary comedian Asrani, leaving the entertainment industry in shock. The news has deeply saddened fans, who have grown up watching the two comedy stalwarts share the screen in films.

Soon after the news broke, a scene from their 1994 film Ghar Ki Izzat went viral on social media. The clip, which also features veteran actress Bindu, shows the actors' impeccable comic timing. Fans have been sharing the video as a nostalgic reminder of Hindi cinema's golden era of comedy, where slapstick humour and natural performances ruled the screen.

Read Also
Satish Shah Death: Ghai Jamai Co-Star R Madhavan Pays Emotional Tribute, Says 'Heaven Will Be...
article-image

Social media platforms are flooded with emotional tributes, with many users calling it "the end of an era."

Take a look at their now-viral scene here:

FPJ Shorts
Pune: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Visits Jain Boarding House Site, Says ‘Will Find Solution Soon’ Amid Land Deal Row - VIDEOS
Pune: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Visits Jain Boarding House Site, Says ‘Will Find Solution Soon’ Amid Land Deal Row - VIDEOS
'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish Shah After He Passes Away At 74
'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish Shah After He Passes Away At 74
Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO
Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At His Mumbai Residence; CPR Could Not Save Him, Hospital Confirms
Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At His Mumbai Residence; CPR Could Not Save Him, Hospital Confirms

An X user also shared the video and wrote, "Within a week.. Asrani and now Satish Shah. Life 🙏🏻 Was scrolling through YouTube to check whether they had both worked together in movies then I found yes."

Read Also
Satish Shah Funeral: Veteran Actor's Last Rites To Be Held On October 26 In Mumbai
article-image

Satish Shah, best known for his iconic roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ghar Jamai, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, was celebrated for his unmatched sense of humour and expressive performances. He passed away in Mumbai on Saturday (October 25) due to kidney failure. He was 74.

His passing, following Asrani's, marks a heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema.

Asrani passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday (October 20). His last rites were held at Mumbai's Santacruz Crematorium and was attended by close friends and family members.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish...

'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish...

Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At His Mumbai Residence; CPR Could Not Save Him, Hospital...

Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At His Mumbai Residence; CPR Could Not Save Him, Hospital...

Mumbai: Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away At 74 Due To Kidney Failure

Mumbai: Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away At 74 Due To Kidney Failure

Satish Shah's Iconic Roles: Main Hoon Na, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai & More | Videos

Satish Shah's Iconic Roles: Main Hoon Na, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai & More | Videos

Satish Shah Dies Four Days After Asrani: Video Of Their Scene From 1994 Film Ghar Ki Izzat Goes...

Satish Shah Dies Four Days After Asrani: Video Of Their Scene From 1994 Film Ghar Ki Izzat Goes...