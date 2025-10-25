Satish Shah Dies Four Days After Asrani: Video Of Their Scene From 1994 Film Ghar Ki Izzat Goes Viral

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday, just four days after the demise of legendary comedian Asrani, leaving the entertainment industry in shock. The news has deeply saddened fans, who have grown up watching the two comedy stalwarts share the screen in films.

Soon after the news broke, a scene from their 1994 film Ghar Ki Izzat went viral on social media. The clip, which also features veteran actress Bindu, shows the actors' impeccable comic timing. Fans have been sharing the video as a nostalgic reminder of Hindi cinema's golden era of comedy, where slapstick humour and natural performances ruled the screen.

Social media platforms are flooded with emotional tributes, with many users calling it "the end of an era."

Take a look at their now-viral scene here:

An X user also shared the video and wrote, "Within a week.. Asrani and now Satish Shah. Life 🙏🏻 Was scrolling through YouTube to check whether they had both worked together in movies then I found yes."

- Joru ka Gulaam https://t.co/dkrEJ2XICi pic.twitter.com/PZJ3jcD9gO — MysticPrettyNav (@MysticAscent) October 25, 2025

Satish Shah, best known for his iconic roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ghar Jamai, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, was celebrated for his unmatched sense of humour and expressive performances. He passed away in Mumbai on Saturday (October 25) due to kidney failure. He was 74.

His passing, following Asrani's, marks a heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema.

Asrani passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday (October 20). His last rites were held at Mumbai's Santacruz Crematorium and was attended by close friends and family members.