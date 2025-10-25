Satish Shah Funeral: Veteran Actor's Last Rites To Be Held On October 26 In Mumbai

Veteran actor Satish Shah breathed his last on Saturday afternoon, October 25, in Mumbai at the age of 74. Known for his comic roles in shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, he passed away due to kidney failure. According to his manager, Satish had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago and had been unwell for quite some time.

Satish Shah Funeral Details

The late actor’s mortal remains are currently at Hinduja Hospital in Khar and will be taken to his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. His funeral is scheduled for Sunday, October 26. Further details regarding Satish's last rites are expected to be shared later today.

Satish Shah's Death Confirmed By Ashoke Pandit

The news of Satish's death was confirmed by Ashoke Pandit, who took to Instagram to share a video message and a picture of Satish Shah, writing, "Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti."

The veteran actor, whose career spanned over four decades in film and television, was a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He began his journey in the late 1970s and quickly became one of India’s most beloved character actors.

Satish Shah has appeared in several movies including Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Fanaa, Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om, among others.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.