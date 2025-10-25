Satish Shah Dies At 74: Farah Khan, Ashoke Pandit, Madhur Bhandarkar & Others Express Grief Over Veteran Actor's Demise

Satish Shah | X

Mumbai: Veteran actor Satish Shah died on Saturday, October 25, at the age of 74 in Mumbai. According to reports, Shah was suffering from a Kidney ailment for a long time. He was known for his iconic roles in shows like 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi' and 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. He was also popular for his performances in movies, including 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', and 'Main Hoon Na'.

The news of Shah's demise spread shockwaves across the Bollywood and television industry.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news of the actor's demise on his Instagram handle. According to the filmmaker, the actor took his last breath at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

While calling the demise of Satish Shah a "huge loss" for the entertainment industry, Pandit, in his Instagram post, wrote, "Our friend and great actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. Just a few hours ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to a hospital in Hinduja, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. It is a huge loss for our industry."

"I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish was a very good and talented person. His family told me about this news. There is no word to express his sadness," added Ashoke Pandit.

Veteran filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed condolences to Shah's family. "I'm deeply shocked to hear about the demise of the talented actor Satish Shah sir . On the big screen & television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers," he wrote in his X post.

Filmmaker Farah Khan also expressed grief over Shah's demise. "rest in peace dearest Satish. You were a joy to know n work with you . Will miss u sending me memes n jokes everyday," she wrote.

Actor, director and producer Jamnadas "JD" Majethia in his Instagram story wrote, "My heart breaks to say this Satish Shah is no more. Family will reveal details of cremation by night."

Here's how others reacted:

Goodbyes are for ordinary people not for comedy giants like Satish Shah. Thank you for all the laughs, the good clean fun comedy we watched with our parents, the family values the simple but priceless humour of everyday life. You shall be sorely missed. Rest in Peace #satishshah pic.twitter.com/zCSlY7Wqgt — Tara Deshpande (@Tara_Deshpande) October 25, 2025

The actor worked in popular hits like 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1'.