Video: Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Watch Barbie Together, Lovebirds Spotted Inside Theatre

Lovebirds and the newest Bollywood couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are in no mood to play hide and seek anymore. After returning from their romantic Spain vacation, the actors were spotted zooming around the city on Saturday, thus, making their relationship seemingly official.

Several pictures and video went viral in no time. In the visuals, Aditya was seen driving Ananya around Mumbai in his car as it poured outside. However, they were spotted by paparazzi and the Gehraiyaan actress was seen smiling and hiding her face from the shutterbugs. Ananya wore a pink top whereas Aditya was spotted in white shirt.

We have now learnt that the couple had stepped out together to watch the recently released film Barbie.

A fan took to social media to share a video in which she captured Aditya and Ananya together inside a cinema hall. The clip shows the Malang actor walking into the theater. He covered his face with a mask.

Check out the now-viral video here:

Rumours of Aditya and Ananya had been doing the rounds for quite some time, but it was not until recently that the rumours were finally confirmed. The duo was spotted getting cosy in public during their exotic vacation in Spain and the leaked photos have been splashed all over the internet.

Aditya and Ananya's relationship

Rumours of the two dating first went viral after Karan Johar mentioned on 'Koffee With Karan' that he had spotted the two "chilling together" at one of his parties.

However, both of them had laughed off the claims then, but recently, Aditya was spotted hugging Ananya on a busy street in Spain. They attended the same Arctic Monkeys concert and later, were also seen cycling around the city.

Not just that, but pictures from their brunch date in Doha also surfaced online, and recently, they were spotted returning to Mumbai after their long, romantic vacation.