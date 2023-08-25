Aditya Roy Kapur Joins Ananya Panday As She Hosts Family And Friends At Dream Girl 2 Premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023

Ananya Panday hosted an intimate premiere of her latest film Dream Girl 2 for friends and family. More pictures ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted at the do

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Parents Bhavna Panday and Chunky Panday make a sweet picture here

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ananya poses with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana

Photos by Varinder Chawla

While Ayushmann poses with his dream girl and wife Tahira Kashyap

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Dream Girl 2 has been directed by Raaj Shandilya

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rajpal Yadav will be seen in a key comical role in the film

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vidya Balan and hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur pose together

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ananya's friends Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor make a pretty trio

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane arrives with wife Ishika Mohan

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Siddhant Chaturvedi arrives with his mother

Photos by Varinder Chawla

We totally heart the graphic tee that Sunny Kaushal is sporting

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a blazer dress

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Maheep Kapoor keeps it cool in black and denims

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Neelam Kothari Soni rocks the pant-suit look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Avneet Kaur looks pristine in white

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Soundarya Sharma looks radiant in a crop top paired with denims

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Mozez Singh arrived in a laidback attire

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Producer Bhushan Kumar waves to the paparazzi

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Dream Girl 2 Screening: Chunky-Bhavana pose with Ananya Panday; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor & Others...
Find out More