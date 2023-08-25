Aditya Roy Kapur Joins Ananya Panday As She Hosts Family And Friends At Dream Girl 2 Premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023
Ananya Panday hosted an intimate premiere of her latest film Dream Girl 2 for friends and family. More pictures ahead
Rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted at the do
Parents Bhavna Panday and Chunky Panday make a sweet picture here
Ananya poses with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana
While Ayushmann poses with his dream girl and wife Tahira Kashyap
Dream Girl 2 has been directed by Raaj Shandilya
Rajpal Yadav will be seen in a key comical role in the film
Vidya Balan and hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur pose together
Ananya's friends Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor make a pretty trio
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane arrives with wife Ishika Mohan
Siddhant Chaturvedi arrives with his mother
We totally heart the graphic tee that Sunny Kaushal is sporting
Sharvari Wagh stuns in a blazer dress
Maheep Kapoor keeps it cool in black and denims
Neelam Kothari Soni rocks the pant-suit look
Avneet Kaur looks pristine in white
Soundarya Sharma looks radiant in a crop top paired with denims
Filmmaker Mozez Singh arrived in a laidback attire
Producer Bhushan Kumar waves to the paparazzi
