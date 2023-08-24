 Dream Girl 2 Screening: Chunky-Bhavana pose with Ananya Panday; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor & Others Arrive (WATCH)
Dream Girl 2 stars Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Photo Via Manav Manglani

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 is all set to release tomorrow. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa.

Now, ahead of the movie's release, the makers have hosted a special screening. Ananya, who essays the role of Pari Srivastava, arrived in style as she wore a denim-on-denim co-ord set. Her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, also joined her. The trio also posed for the paparazzi.

Check it out:

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda also added glamour as they arrived to watch their best friend Ananya's Dream Girl 2 in the city. Apart from them, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mukesh Chhabra, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Soundarya Sharma, Avneet Kaur, Aditya Motwane, and others were seen at the venue for Dream Girl 2's screening.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Just like in the first part, the audience will see Ayushmann reprising his much-loved character of a call girl, Pooja.





