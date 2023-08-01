Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Impresses As Pooja, Promises A Rib-Tickling Roller Coaster Ride (WATCH)

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 shared the much-awaited trailer of the film on August 1. The trailer boasts bone-tickling dialogues and showcases the hilarious camaraderie of the lead pair. Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz are also a part of the film.

Ayushmann plays the role of Karam, who is from a small-town in Mathura. He has a unique talent of singing and speaking in female voice. Karam lives with his father and has borrowed money from a lot of people. He loves a girl whose father wishes to see her settled well in life.

Karam thus dons the role of Pooja as that's the only way out. However, the intense love of so many people for Pooja creates wild chaos in Karam's life.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Ayushmann also expressed his excitement, "Dream Girl 2 has been a joyride from the beginning. The script is hilarious, and I'm elated to bring laughter and entertainment in the lives of our fans once again."

Ananya added, "Working on Dream Girl 2 was an absolute blast, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the fun we had while filming this comedy extravaganza."

"Dream Girl 2 is the most awaited sequel of 2023, and we are thrilled to present this comedy entertainer that will keep the audience laughing throughout. With a stellar cast and Raaj Shaandilyaa's brilliant direction, we are confident that this film will be the comedy highlight of 2023," Ektaa said.

Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit the silver screen on August 25, 2023.