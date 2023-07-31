Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana Promote Dream Girl 2 In Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Dream Girl 2
Photos by Varinder Chawla
They made a stylish appearance in Mumbai on Monday
Ananya looked beautiful in a black mini dress with plunging neckline
She completed her look with high heels and tied her hair. She was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi
On the other hand, Ayushmann opted for a black and white pant and shirt
The actor completed his look with sneakers and black sunglasses
Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on August 25
Ayushmann and Ananya are sharing screen space of the first time. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019
