Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana Promote Dream Girl 2 In Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Dream Girl 2

Photos by Varinder Chawla

They made a stylish appearance in Mumbai on Monday

Ananya looked beautiful in a black mini dress with plunging neckline

She completed her look with high heels and tied her hair. She was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi

On the other hand, Ayushmann opted for a black and white pant and shirt

The actor completed his look with sneakers and black sunglasses

Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on August 25

Ayushmann and Ananya are sharing screen space of the first time. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019

