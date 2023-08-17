Nushrratt Bharuccha Says She Is Hurt On Being Replaced In Dream Girl 2: 'There Is No Logic, It Feels Unfair'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to assume the role of the naughty tele-caller 'Pooja' once again in his upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2'. While the original 'Dream Girl' starred Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead, and it was a hit, in the second installment she has been replaced by actress Ananya Panday.

In 'Dream Girl 2', Ayushmann will be seen romancing Ananya, while also dealing with the mess caused by his dual identity of Pooja.

While the makers have not revealed the reason behind replacing Nushrratt, the actress has finally spoken up on the same and she said that she was hurt.

Read Also Nushrratt Bharuccha On Doing Roles Beyond Rom-Coms: I Got Akelli Because Chhorii Did Well

Nushrratt on not being part of Dream Girl 2

During a recent interview, Nushrratt shared that though she loves the whole team of the original 'Dream Girl', she has no clue why she was not taken on board in the second part.

She stated that the decision by the makers hurt her and that she felt it was unfair. "But why they didn't cast me in Dream Girl 2, I think only they can answer. I don't know, there is no logic and there is no answer to it," she said.

She added that she has watched the trailer of 'Dream Girl 2' and wished all the luck for Ayushmann, Ananya and the team of the film.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming film

Interestingly, Nushrratt's upcoming film 'Akelli' is set to release on the same date as 'Dream Girl 2', which is on August 25.

The actress stated that the clash of both the films was not planned and that her film was supposed to release a week before. However, it had to be pushed to August 25 due to Censor Board issues.

'Akelli' is helmed by director Pranay Meshram and boasts an ensemble cast including international artists like Amir Boutrous and Tsahi Halevi.