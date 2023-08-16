WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Set The Dance Floor Ablaze In Dream Girl 2's Latest Song 'Naach’

Get ready to groove to the beats of the year's ultimate dance anthem as Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday bring their A-game to the floor in the latest song from the much-awaited film, "Dream Girl 2."

Ayushmann Khurrana, the multifaceted Bollywood star, recently took to Instagram to drop the latest track titled "Naach." With a caption that read, "Aaj gully apni dance floor hai! Toh #Naach 😎 Song Out Now.#25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.," he set the stage for a dance extravaganza that promises to steal hearts.”

ANANYA & AYUSHMANN's CHEMISTRY SPEAKS IN THE LATEST TRACK OF DREAM GIRL 2

In the video, Ayushmann and Ananya Panday showcase their impeccable dance moves, gracefully swaying to the rhythm in resplendent traditional attire. The chemistry between the two stars is palpable, and their energy infuses life into the screen.

The anticipation for this dance spectacle is evident, as fans flooded the comment section when the video dropped.

One user particularly appreciated Ayushmann Khurrana's knack for selecting engaging scripts that captivate audiences. Another said, “He slays every single time!”

ABOUT DREAM GIRL 2

"Dream Girl 2" follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, Ayushmann's immensely successful film "Dream Girl," which made waves in 2019. The initial film introduced Ayushmann as Karamveer, a man who, driven by financial constraints, takes on a job at a call centre, expertly impersonating a woman's voice during phone conversations. His popularity skyrockets, but with it comes a set of challenges. In the sequel, Ayushmann takes it a step further, not only mimicking a woman's voice but also donning women's attire.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Ektaa Kapoor, "Dream Girl 2" is poised to captivate audiences once again. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and the fresh and dynamic Dream Girl 2 is all set to enter theatres on August 25.