WATCH: Did Ananya Panday Refuse To Pose With Manjot Singh During Dream Girl 2 Promotions?

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently busy with the promotions of Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The two have been spotted out and about in the city multiple times of late, and recently, they were also joined by their co-star Manjot Singh. However, netizens have been left confused after a video of Ananya allegedly snubbing Manjot has gone viral on the internet.

Dream Girl 2 picks off from where the original 2019 film left. Ayushmann will be not only seen dubbing the voice of a female tele-caller, but this time, he will even be seen dressing up like a female in a bid to get himself and his father out of trouble.

Did Ananya snub Manjot?

A video from the promotions of Dream Girl 2 is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Ayushmann and Ananya can be seen posing for the paps together.

Manjot can then be seen entering the scene and while the paps asked the trio to pose, Ananya can be seen struggling to keep her eyes open due to the wind.

She can then be seen refusing to pose and walking off from the spot, as Ayushmann and Manjot continued to get their photos clicked.

“That was so awkward. Bechara Manjot. Good that Ayushman stood by him,” a user commented, while another wrote, “Why did this make me kinda feel bad for him?”

About Dream Girl 2

While Ayushmann continues to assume his dual identity as the naughty Pooja, Ananya Panday is the new addition to the cast.

Besides, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It is set to hit the silver screens on August 25.

