Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday Promote Dream Girl 2 In Traditional Attire: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday were spotted in Mumbai promoting their upcoming Dream Girl 2. More pictures ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann was seen sporting a tie and dye kurta paired with black pajamas

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ananya looked pretty in a floral saree

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Evidently, the two could've possibly have promoted the film on television owing to Independence Day

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann signals the Dil Ka Telephone pose

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor returns as Karam, who disguises himself as Pooja

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ananya plays Pari, Karam's love interest

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The film releases in cinemas on August 25, 2023

Photos by Varinder Chawla

