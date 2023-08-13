Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday Promote Dream Girl 2 In Traditional Attire: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday were spotted in Mumbai promoting their upcoming Dream Girl 2. More pictures ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Ayushmann was seen sporting a tie and dye kurta paired with black pajamas
Ananya looked pretty in a floral saree
Evidently, the two could've possibly have promoted the film on television owing to Independence Day
Ayushmann signals the Dil Ka Telephone pose
The actor returns as Karam, who disguises himself as Pooja
Ananya plays Pari, Karam's love interest
The film releases in cinemas on August 25, 2023
