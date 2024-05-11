How I Met My Partner: 'Bikram Is Very Possessive,' Says Actress Grusha Kapoor About Her Husband

Grusha Kapoor and Bikram |

“I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner,” exults Grusha Kapoor, who is married to the down-to-earth affluent farmer Bikram, engaged in cash crop farming. The silver lining to the story is her in-laws love her too. Grusha’s mother gushes, “We must have donated pearls in our last birth to get a son-in-law like Bikram.”

When and how did you meet your husband?

We met through a common friend. Bikram was studying law at KC College.

What was your initial reaction when you met him?

The first time I met him, he came across as a thorough gentleman, very chivalrous and old school. I liked him from the first day itself as he was extremely handsome but also came across as a good human being.

Where did you guys go for your first date?

For three months, we were in the friend zone, going out for movies and lunches. I was very clear that I wanted to marry him but he never said anything. But after 4-5 months finally he said that if he ever gets married it’ll be to me. I was the one to express my feelings first, as Bikram is a very shy person.

Would you guys fight during your courtship days?

Yes, but on very small issues.

Who is the more possessive one?

I was the more possessive one, or at least I was more vocal about it. Bikram is very possessive but doesn’t express it. He’s an old soul. He is my rock of Gibraltar. Not only is he a great husband but an extremely loving and caring father too. I always seek his advice in all matters of life no matter how trivial they are.

Did you face any opposition during your marriage?

I am a Hindu Punjabi and he is a Jat Sikh. However, there was no opposition. My brother-in-law, who is one of the biggest criminal lawyers in India (and I was very scared of him), approved of our relationship, and he fixed the date for our marriage, February 14.

What are the qualities that attracted you to him?

My husband is a very giving person. He is always there for everyone. I am so blessed to have him in my life. In fact, he introduced me to European cinema as he’s a big movie buff. He is very passionate about cinema which rubbed off on me too.

What are your common interests?

We both love nature and always talk about settling down in a remote village in the mountains one day.

Who is a cleanliness freak between the two?

I am a cleanliness and order freak whereas Bikram is very relaxed.

Who is short-tempered between the two?

I am short-tempered; Bikram is cool as a cucumber.

How has the relationship changed from the time you both were girlfriend-boyfriend to now being husband and wife?

There is more understanding and maturity after marriage.

Love for me is having your husband as your best friend; one who’s there with you through thick and thin. In 2019, I underwent surgery but post-surgery, I was diagnosed with Septicemia. My temperature wouldn’t come down from 105 for 7 days. Bikram took care of me day and night. My liver had become the size of a football. I was only on fluids. But Bikram nursed me back to health.