 Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Twin In White At Goa Airport As They Return From Romantic Vacation (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnanya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Twin In White At Goa Airport As They Return From Romantic Vacation (WATCH)

Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Twin In White At Goa Airport As They Return From Romantic Vacation (WATCH)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship for quite some time now.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Twin In White At Goa Airport As They Return From Romantic Vacation (WATCH) | Photo Via Manav Manglani.

Rumours of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating have been going around for a while now. The two have not yet confirmed their relationship but are often spotted together in public on various occasions. 

Just a while ago, Ananya and Aditya were spotted together at the Goa airport as they returned from their romantic holiday together. The lovebirds are also twinning in white. The Student Of The Year 2 actress can be seen wearing a printed white T-shirt paired with baggy denim jeans, while Kapur wore a long-sleeved white T-shirt and trousers. Ananya and Aditya can also be seen wearing black facemasks. 

Read Also
Dream Girl 2 Review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Aims To Entertain But Leads To Complete Boredom
article-image

Aditya also attended the special screening of his ladylove Ananya's recently released movie, Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. After watching the film, the Ludo actor also gave a review and said, "It was first class, hit hai." He urged the paparazzi to go watch the film and experience it for themselves.

Earlier, Aditya and Ananya were also spotted vacationing in Spain and attending a concert together. Not just that, the two also clicked together in Portugal.

Read Also
Aditya Roy Kapur Finally Opens Up On Portugal Vacation With Ananya Panday: 'I Missed The...'
article-image

Before this, Ananya and Aditya made heads turn when they walked together as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's grand finale show at Lakme Fashion Week in March 2023.

On the work front, Ananya will star next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Aditya, on the other hand, has Metro In Dino.

Read Also
Ananya Panday Opens Up On Marriage Plans, Working With Rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother-In-Law Denise Revisits Nick Jonas' Indian Wedding (WATCH)

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother-In-Law Denise Revisits Nick Jonas' Indian Wedding (WATCH)

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty To Collaborate With Ashutosh Gowariker On A Pan India Film: Report

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty To Collaborate With Ashutosh Gowariker On A Pan India Film: Report

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Offer Prayer At Baglamukhi Mata Temple In Agra; Visuals Surface

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Offer Prayer At Baglamukhi Mata Temple In Agra; Visuals Surface

WATCH: Armaan Malik Shares Glimpse Of His Romantic Proposal To Aashna Shroff, Dedicates Special Song...

WATCH: Armaan Malik Shares Glimpse Of His Romantic Proposal To Aashna Shroff, Dedicates Special Song...

Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Twin In White At Goa Airport As They Return From Romantic Vacation...

Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Twin In White At Goa Airport As They Return From Romantic Vacation...