Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Twin In White At Goa Airport As They Return From Romantic Vacation (WATCH) | Photo Via Manav Manglani.

Rumours of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating have been going around for a while now. The two have not yet confirmed their relationship but are often spotted together in public on various occasions.

Just a while ago, Ananya and Aditya were spotted together at the Goa airport as they returned from their romantic holiday together. The lovebirds are also twinning in white. The Student Of The Year 2 actress can be seen wearing a printed white T-shirt paired with baggy denim jeans, while Kapur wore a long-sleeved white T-shirt and trousers. Ananya and Aditya can also be seen wearing black facemasks.

Aditya also attended the special screening of his ladylove Ananya's recently released movie, Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. After watching the film, the Ludo actor also gave a review and said, "It was first class, hit hai." He urged the paparazzi to go watch the film and experience it for themselves.

Earlier, Aditya and Ananya were also spotted vacationing in Spain and attending a concert together. Not just that, the two also clicked together in Portugal.

Before this, Ananya and Aditya made heads turn when they walked together as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's grand finale show at Lakme Fashion Week in March 2023.

On the work front, Ananya will star next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Aditya, on the other hand, has Metro In Dino.