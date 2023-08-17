Ananya Panday Opens Up On Marriage Plans, Working With Rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur | Photo via Instagram

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's dating rumours have been in the headlines for a while now. The actress, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, was recently quizzed if she has any plans on collaborating with the Gumraah actor.

Talking to News 18, the actress said, "I’ve never worked with Adi, but it will be good fun to work with him." The rumours about the duo's relationship began on Koffee with Karan 7 when the filmmaker stated that Ananya and Aditya were seen spending a lot of time with each other at his 50th birthday party.

Further, during the same interview, Ananya was also asked about her plans of working with Kartik Aaryan, to which she replied, "I mean, I have already worked with Kartik before, and it was great fun. So hopefully, we’ll do Pati Patni Aur Voh 2 or something like that."

The Student Of The Year 2 actress was also asked about her marriage plans, and to this, she said that she is still very young. "Someday, I really want to get married, but not soon," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dream Girl 2 is scheduled to be released on August 25, 2023. It also includes stars like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa.

Next, Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her pipeline alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be making her web series debut with Call Me Bae.

