Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's New Date Pics From Portugal Go Viral

B-Town's newest couple, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, are drenched in love and the two are enjoying the time of their lives in Portugal. Amid rumours of a relationship, the two were spotted enjoying the same concert in Spain last week, and later, several pictures of the duo's PDA in the streets of Spain went viral on the internet, thus confirming all the reports.

And looks like Aditya and Ananya are in no rush to return home and they are busy enjoying their many dates in Portugal.

Fans of Aditya and Ananya woke up to a heartbreaking Tuesday as new photos of the lovebirds have surfaced on the web straight from Lisbon.

Aditya, Ananya's Lisbon date

A couple of photos of Aditya and Ananya from Lisbon were shared by some desi fans in the city on social media, and within no time, it caught the eyes of the netizens.

In the photos, the two can be seen enjoying a casual date in Lisbon with some food and wine and engrossed in conversation.

While Ananya looked radiant in a pink top, Aditya complimented her in a blue shirt. The actress can also be seen suppressing a blush in the picture and we wonder what did the 'Aashiqui 2' actor say to her that made her go all red.

Aditya, Ananya's upcoming projects

On the work front, Aditya is currently celebrating the success of his debut web series 'The Night Manager'. It is a hit among the masses and has emerged to be one of the most watched web shows till date.

He will be next seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' with Sara Ali Khan.

Ananya, on the other hand, is juggling with multiple projects up for release. She will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty.

