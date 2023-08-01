Aditya Roy Kapur Finally Opens Up On Portugal Vacation With Ananya Panday: 'I Missed The...'

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur and starlet Ananya Panday made headlines after they were spotted vacationing across Spain and Portugal recently. The rumours that the two are in a relationship were finally confirmed when their romantic pictures from the holiday leaked online and went viral on the internet in no time.

The two were then seen returning from the vacation on the same day, and they exited the Mumbai airport with a gap of few minutes, and though the shutterbugs were seen teasing them and pulling their leg, they remained tightlipped about the whole affair.

Back in the city too, Aditya and Ananya were papped together enjoying a movie date.

Aditya opens up Spain vacation with Ananya

During a recent interaction, Aditya finally spilled the beans on his romantic getaway with Ananya. While he did not reveal much, he made sure to keep his fans asking for more with his cryptic answers.

When asked about the Portugal trip, Aditya shared that he needed a break and thus, he decided to take the vacation.

"I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week," he added, without revealing much about Ananya.

When prodded about the headlines that he made back in India while he was there, Aditya simply replied that while he has heard of the buzz, it is a good thing for him that he does not spend much time on social media.

About Aditya and Ananya's relationship

Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating first went viral after filmmaker Karan Johar mentioned on his show 'Koffee With Karan 7' that he saw the two engaging in a conversation and getting all chatty in a corner at one of his parties.

Ananya had denied it back then, but soon after, the two were spotted entering and exiting same parties and eateries, albeit separately.

The buzz escalated when Aditya was seen enjoying the FIFA World Cup with Ananya and her family in Dubai.

