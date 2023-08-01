'Looks Like Condom Ad': Sara Ali Khan Trolled For Her Ramp Walk With Aditya Roy Kapur |

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur on Monday night graced the ramp for designers Shantnu and Nikhil at India Couture Week. The actors donned traditional attires designed by the couturiers for the special fashion gala at Taj Palace in Delhi.

Sara opted for a cream-hued lehenga adorned with ivory embellishments. She paired the stunning ensemble with a shimmery bustier blouse. A sheer long cape attached to her modern bride lehenga definitely amped up her overall look.

On the other hand, Aditya was dressed in a cream bandh gala sherwani paired with white salwar. The standout detail in the outfit was the pocket extending into a pleated detail.

The duo made an eye-catching appearance on the runway. Their electrifying chemistry was a treat to watch. From walking together to looking into each other’s eyes, Sara and Aditya left no stone unturned to steal the attention. Seems like Sara and Aditya wanted to showcase what their fans can actually expect from them in their upcoming film ‘Metro In Dino’.

However, Sara was subjected to trolling as netizens criticised her ramp walk. One user wrote, “Sara ke expression se lag raha hai ye fashion show nhi condom ki ad hai.” “Why doesn't she improve her walk?” added another. One user commented, “I neither like her acting nor her facial expressions.”

Sara and Aditya will be seen sharing screen space in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’, which is billed as an anthology of “heartwarming stories of contemporary couples.” The movie is scheduled to release in March 2024.

India Couture Week 2023 kickstarted on July 25. It will run till August 2.

