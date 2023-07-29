‘Mera Simmba’: Sara Ali Khan Praises Ranveer Singh In Rocky Aur Rani With Photos Of Her Cameo From The Film

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has once again teamed up with her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh, but this time, it's not for a cop film!

Sara makes a special appearance in the introductory song of Ranveer's character in Karan Johar's romantic comedy, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The sizzling club number, titled 'Heartthrob', features Sara gracefully shaking a leg with the charismatic Ranveer. Sara looked stunning in a chic black dress that perfectly complemented Ranveer's shimmery black jacket.

The news of Sara's cameo came as a pleasant surprise for fans as she shared pictures from the song on her Instagram account.

SARA'S SHOUTOUT FOR RANVEER

The post, which appeared just a day after the film's theatrical release, was captioned, 'Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky. Dahadte raho', along with fire and lion emojis. Ranveer, in response, showered the post with heart emojis, clearly showing their fond camaraderie.

The duo's chemistry is nothing new, as they previously set the screen on fire with their dance number 'Aankh Marey' in the cop comedy Simmba, where Sara played the female lead opposite Ranveer's energetic Goa police officer character.

ABOUT THE FILM

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is not just a reunion for Sara and Ranveer but also marks a family affair. Sara's younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, played a significant role as an Assistant Director in the film.

While Sara's cameo adds an extra dose of excitement to the film, it's not the only star-studded performance audiences get to witness. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' boasts a stellar cast, including Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, among others.

