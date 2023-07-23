Sara Ali Khan Buys Swanky New Office Worth Over ₹1 Crore In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her latest release, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The film emerged to be a sleeper hit and earned close to Rs 100 crore despite competition from films like Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush'. And now, looks like Sara has decided to invest all her good fortune in some property in Mumbai.

Sara is currently on a devotional trip to the Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Prior to leaving for the yatra, she was spotted in Mumbai hunting for an office space with her mother Amrita Singh.

And looks like the mother-daughter duo have finally zeroed down on a property and the actress has even signed the dotted line for the same.

Sara buys property worth crores in Mumbai

If reports are to be believed, Sara has purchased a lavish office space in the brand new Lotus Signature by Lotus Developers, which is owned by renowned producer Anand Pandit, who is also a real estate giant.

Located in the posh area of Jogeshwari near Andheri, the office promises quick access to the Andheri hotspot, which is home to all the major production houses and studios.

As per reports, a single apartment at the said property can range anywhere between Rs 1.01 crore to Rs 1.57 crore, without stamp duty and other government charges.

The property is currently under construction and it will be ready for possession by December 2025.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects

Once back from her trip, Sara is set to nosedive into work once again as she has a number of projects in her kitty.

Sara is all set to play freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the upcoming film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' . Besides, she also has Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' in the pipeline.

The actress will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.

