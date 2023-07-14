Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Street Shopping In Bandra With Friend, Fans Laud Her Simplicity (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal, was spotted street shopping in Bandra. A video of Sara is doing the rounds on social media platforms in which Sara is seen checking out tops and casual wear in Bandra.

In a video shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Sara is seen walking around and chit-chatting with her friend. She also obliges for selfies and signs autographs for her fans.

The actress is seen wearing black and yellow shorts and a matching t-shirt. She wore black slippers and carried a yellow sling bag.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, netizens lauded Sara's simplicity. "Waah! I appreciate how normally she presents herself. Though Not sure if she is doing it for publicity or genuinely simple," a user commented.

"Kaun bolega yeh nawaab ki aulaad hai......bindaas kahi bhi chali jaati hai without caring about khandaan vandaan........Her grandmother sharmila ji is gem of a person , shayad sara unhi par gayi hain," wrote another user.

"She doesn't carry baggage of aristocracy," another user commented.

The video was shot almost a week back when Sara was spotted at Bandstand, Bandra. Sara also ditched her luxury car and opted for an auto-rickshaw ride to head back to home.

While Sara comes from the lineage of a royal family, some instances like taking an auto-rickshaw ride to casually strolling on the streets of Mumbai have proved that she is totally middle class at heart.

Sara's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is gearing up for her new movie, Murder Mubarak, with director Homi Adajania.

She also has Amazon Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline. A few days back, it was announced that her upcoming film Metro In Dino, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, will release in March 2024.

She was last seen on the big screens in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal.