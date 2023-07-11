An Embarrassed Sara Ali Khan Says 'Chillao Mat' To Paps Outside Mumbai Restaurant: Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often seen interacting and being all chatty with the paparazzi, whenever she steps out in the city. The actress is a favourite when it comes to the photographers, and she never refrains from posing for the cameras. But on several occasions, she has been spotted requesting the paps to not scream her name in public and cause inconvenience to others.

A similar incident happened recently when Sara visited a posh restaurant in the city, and it left her red faced.

Sara recently starred in the film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which emerged to be a sleeper hit with close to Rs 70 crore box office collection.

Sara Ali Khan asks paps to not shout

On Monday night, Sara was all seen decked up as she visited a swanky restaurant in Mumbai. She looked beautiful in a red kurta set with jhumkas and exuded total desi girl vibes.

As soon as she stepped out of her car, the paps yelled out her name, asking her to wait and pose for the cameras. While the actress did oblige, they continued shouting her name as soon as she turned to leave the restaurant.

An embarrassed Sara was then seen requesting the paps to not shout and mentioned, "Restaurant ke owner dekh rahe hai". Those seated inside the restaurant were also spotted peeking out to check out the source of the chaos.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Sara is currently basking in the success of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', while also gearing up for her upcoming releases.

She will be next seen in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', in which she will be playing the role of an Indian spy.

Besides, she will also be a part of Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino', in which she will be sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time.