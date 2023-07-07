Sara Ali Khan Takes A Stroll At Bandstand, Enjoys Pleasant Mumbai Weather; Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan Takes A Casual Stroll At Bandstand | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted taking a casual stroll with a friend at Bandstand, Bandra, on Friday afternoon. Several pictures and videos of the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress have surfaced online.

In the visuals, Sara is seen enjoying the pleasant weather of Mumbai as she was seen walking and chit-chatting with her friend.

Sara is seen wearing black and yellow shorts and a matching t-shirt. The actress wore slippers and carried a yellow sling bag. In one of the now-viral videos shared by a paparazzo, Sara is seen clicking selfies with a fan.

Sara also ditched her luxury car and opted for an auto-rickshaw ride to head back to home.

Take a look at some of her videos here:

While Sara comes from the lineage of a royal family, some instances like taking an auto-rickshaw ride to casually strolling on the streets of Mumbai have proved that she is totally middle class at heart.

Sara's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is gearing up for her new movie, Murder Mubarak, with director Homi Adajania.

She also has Amazon Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline. A few days back, it was announced that her upcoming film Metro In Dino, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, will release in March 2024.

She was last seen on the big screens in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal.