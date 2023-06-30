Sara Ali Khan REACTS To Receiving Hate For Visiting Temples: 'It Is My Personal Choice'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently reacted to receiving hate on social media for visiting various temples to seek blessings. A few days back, Sara shared a series of pictures from her visit to Khajrana Temple and Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Several inside videos, in which Sara is seen offering prayers, had also gone viral.

However, the actress was brutally trolled by a certain section on social media for visiting a temple despite being a follower of Islam.

Sara reacts to getting brutally trolled

Reacting to the criticism, Sara said in an interview that she is not bothered by trolling and negativity. "People are in the habit of it, whatever entertains them. I don’t mind," she stated.

Sara added ,"What’s important is that my work needs to speak. Finally after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke I hashtag myself, and see articles talking about my songs, chemistry with Vicky (Kaushal), box office numbers, people are appreciating my film. So if every third person is trolling me, I don’t mind. Provided the work I do for the audiences does not go unnoticed, this is background noise. Aapko achha lagega, toh theek hai, nahi lagega, toh aisa nahi hai ki nahi jaaungi. It is my personal choice."

It may be mentioned that this was not Sara’s first visit to the temple. In May, the actress had visited the holy place with her co-star Vicky ahead of the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She had also visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Siddhivinayak and Kedarnath Temple.

Sara's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is gearing up for her new movie, Murder Mubarak, with director Homi Adajania. She also has the Prime Video project Ae Watan Mere Watan among other projects in the pipeline.