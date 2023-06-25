'Saif Ne Islam Ki Taleem Nahi Di': Fanatics Again Target Sara Ali Khan For Praying At Ujjain Temple (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a series of pictures from her visit to Khajrana Temple and Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Several inside videos, in which Sara is seen offering prayers, have also gone viral on social media platforms.

In one of the photos, Sara is seen sitting in front of Lord Shiva's idol with chandan tilak on her forehead. In another photo, she is seen posing in front of the temple.

A video of Sara donning a traditional outfit that included a half sleeved blouse and a pink baandhni saree was spotted. She is seen offering prayers religiously.

However, the actress was brutally trolled by a certain section on social media for visiting a temple despite being a follower of Islam.

Soon after Sara's video was shared by ANI on Twitter, a user commented, "I don't understand ki ye bina media walon ke mandir darshan kyu nhi kar sakte. Agar all of a sudden spot hote to alag baat hai but this seems so planned including expressions 🤣Jab mandir ja hi rahe hai to Mahadev inko inki family community industry sabko sadbuddhi de."

"Kya acting kar rhi hai," wrote another user.

"Kya overacting hai, full nautanki," read another comment.

"ANI please cover better news!! A public figures personal faith is a matter of their choice!! Not sure, what is achieved from this reporting. How can a reader differentiate between true and fake spiritual connect," another user commented.

Another user commented, "Someone please tell her k vo samne cctv hai camera nahi."

It may be mentioned that this was not Sara’s first visit to the temple. Earlier in May, the actress came to the holy place with her co-star Vicky Kaushal ahead of the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is gearing up for her new movie, Murder Mubarak, with director Homi Adajania.

She also has the Prime Video project Ae Watan Mere Watan among other projects in the pipeline.

