Sara Ali Khan Visits Khajrana Temple, Mahakaleshwar In MP

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Saturday visited several temple across Madhya Pradesh
She visited the Shree Kaal Bhairav Mandir in Ujjain, MP, after the success of her latest release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
She also visited the Khajrana Ganesh temple and wrote, "Somya ki ghar vapsi"
She was seen thanking Bappa and seeking his blessings as her film emerged to be a sleeper hit
Sara looked beautiful in a blush pink ethnic co-ord set
She also visited the revered Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in a pink saree
Post the film's release, Sara, along with her co-star Vicky Kaushal were seen paying a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai
A devout Lord Shiva bhakt, Sara had visited the Mahakaleshwar temple during the promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as well
