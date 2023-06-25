Varun Dhawan Gets Mobbed At 5 AM Outside Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He landed in the city at around 5 am in the morning as he returned from Serbia

However, as soon as Varun stepped outside the airport, fans mobbed the actor

In no time, fans got a whiff of the actor and rushed to him to get pictures with him

Even at such an early hour, Varun was gracious enough to interact with his fans and click selfies with them

He was at his casual best and the crowd around his car took him by surprise

People rushed towards the actor's car to just get a glimpse of him

Fans did not miss the opportunity to express their love for the star

Varun flashed his bright smile as he posed for the paparazzi

