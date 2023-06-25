Varun Dhawan Gets Mobbed At 5 AM Outside Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He landed in the city at around 5 am in the morning as he returned from Serbia
Photo by Varinder Chawla
However, as soon as Varun stepped outside the airport, fans mobbed the actor
Photo by Varinder Chawla
In no time, fans got a whiff of the actor and rushed to him to get pictures with him
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Even at such an early hour, Varun was gracious enough to interact with his fans and click selfies with them
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was at his casual best and the crowd around his car took him by surprise
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Photo by Varinder Chawla
People rushed towards the actor's car to just get a glimpse of him
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Fans did not miss the opportunity to express their love for the star
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Varun flashed his bright smile as he posed for the paparazzi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!