Monsoon 2023: Iconic Rain Sequences From Bollywood Movies

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
As monsoon arrives, have a look at some iconic rain scenes in Bollywood movies to uplift the excitement of season of romance:
Aashiqui 2: The rain sequence in the hit song “Tum Hi Ho" struck a chord with fans, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor as an ill-fated couple.
Heropanti: Tiger Shroff's debut film featured an intimate rain sequence with debutante Kriti Sanon, solidifying his position as a promising onscreen lover boy.
Shuddh Desi Romance: Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor revealed in the first rushes of love during heavy showers in Maneesh Sharma's romantic comedy.
Raja Hindustani: Despite the downpour, the serious attraction between Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani remained undeniable. A shivering Karisma found solace in Aamir's arms, leading to a passionate kiss symbolizing unadulterated passion.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: The mention of this moment from Karan Johar's directorial debut brings excitement to his fans. The reunion of college friends Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) sparks intense chemistry.
Hum Tum: Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan's chemistry in the romantic comedy Hum Tum culminated in a heartwarming dream sequence, where they give in to their feelings for each other.
Namak Halal: The fun ride of "Aaj Rapat Jayen" featured Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil, perfectly capturing the reckless abandon of new love in the romantic sequence.
