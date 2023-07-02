Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan's Metro...In Dino Postponed; Check New Release Date

Makers of the upcoming anthology Metro...In Dino on Sunday announced the film's new release date. Starring an ensemble of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the chronicle is set to hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 8, 2023.

The film is directed by Anurag Basu and music is composed by Pritam. It is produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.

Metro...In Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the song In Dino from Life in a... Metro, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me. The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them."

He added, "As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Anurag Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'. He will also be directing 'Aashiqui 3' which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.