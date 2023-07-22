Sara Ali Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Her Visit To Baba Barfani Mandir In Amarnath: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan captures hearts on social media with an Instagram Reel, sharing her visit to the revered Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath.
In a blue tracksuit adorned with a white cap, Sara embarks on her spiritual yatra to the Amarnath temple, radiating devotion and grace.
Showing reverence to the sacred site, Sara rings the temple bell at the entrance and poses humbly with a trishul, her head respectfully covered with a dupatta.
The caption accompanying her post, "Jai Baba Barfani" along with symbolic emojis, reflects her deep reverence and enthusiasm for the pilgrimage.
The post captures Sara expressing warm greetings to her viewers, sharing the beginning of her Amarnath trip and acknowledging the influx of fellow devotees.
Echoing her memorable debut film, 'Kedarnath,' the background resonates with Amit Trivedi's soulful melody, "Namo Namo."
The beautiful mountains here are a treat to watch.
While Sara's spiritual journey receives admiration for her secular beliefs, some critics raise doubts, labeling it as a mere publicity stunt.
Reacting to the criticism, one Twitter user defends Sara's authenticity, emphasizing her consistent dedication to visit and worship various holy Jyotirlings.
Amidst the controversy, many praise Sara for her respectful approach to both her Hindu and Muslim heritage, acknowledging the delicate balance she maintains.
Embracing the diversity of beliefs, an Instagram user commends Sara's commitment and pure faith, acknowledging the challenge of balancing two religions.
The actress was last seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' and has some interesting projects lined up.
Thanks For Reading!