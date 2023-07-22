Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Actors Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor & Others Reunite to Celebrate 9th Anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
The TV show "Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan" holds a special place in the hearts of millions, making its actors, Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan, household names.
The cast of the show, including Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Krissan Barretto, Karan Jotwani, Kishwer Merchant, Rushad Rana, Mehul Nisar, Utkarsh Gupta, and others, came together to celebrate the show's 9th successful year on television.
During the celebration, the team was seen cutting a delectable chocolate-flavored cake and reminiscing about the show's blissful and romantic moments, which brought a wave of nostalgia.
Fans flooded social media with heartfelt messages, congratulating the cast for completing 9 glorious years.
Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan were captured watching some special moments between their characters, Nandini and Manik, leading to a surge of emotions.
Scroll & Check out some more photos
With actor Mehul Nisar & Rushad Rana
Kishwer Merchant & Karan Jotwani
Just another reunion pic
