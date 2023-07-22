Mukesh's 100th Birth Anniversary Celebrations In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
Singer Mukesh's family celebrated his 100th birth anniversary in Mumbai recently.
Varinder Chawla
On the occasion, his grandson, Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was also present.
Mukesh's son Nitin and grandson Neil organised a media interaction at a circle named after in Bombay midtown.
Neil revealed that he could never meet his grandfather, but believes that he is with them and will always remain with the entire family..
he expressed gratitude towards God and his grandfather as it's because of them his father could raise them with love & respect.
He also revealed of having a close bond with his grandmother & learnt things about his grandfather from her.
He also pointed out his father Nitin's effort of keeping Mukesh's legacy alive through his songs.
The actor who last appeared in 'Bypass Road' will now be seen in Ashok Mishra's thriller film 'Firrkie'.
