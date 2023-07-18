AI Reimagines Barbie Margot Robbie In Pink City Jaipur

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
Margot Robbie is gaining huge attention from the audience due to her upcoming film 'Barbie'
Instagram - Tapan Aslot
Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film is all set to release in theatres on July 21.
Amid the excitement, an instagram user generated Margot Robbie's mesmerising photos as Barbie in a pink city of Jaipur.
It's undeniable that these WOW-worthy images take 'Barbie' and all the buzz surrounding it to the next level.
Robbie decked up in Indian outfits and jewelleries is something we all wanted to see.
Isn't this an Indian barbie in the 'pink city' Jaipur?
Robbie's beauty in these traditional attires will simplyy leave you speechless.
Are you excited to watch the film as well?
