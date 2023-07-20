Video: Sara Ali Khan Performs Amarnath Yatra With Heavy Security |

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been on a temple-visiting spree, recently performed the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Clad in a teal outfit and red stole, Sara can be seen in a viral video walking down the snow-capped mountain stairs with heavy security. The historic 62-day annual Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and is going on at Gupha, located at an altitude of 13 thousand feet above sea level.

Watch the video below.

Sara On Trolls

Sara is a frequent temple visitor and documents the same on her social media. However, the actress has constantly been panned for the same despite being a follower of Islam. Reacting to the criticism, Sara said in an interview that she is not bothered by trolling and negativity. "People are in the habit of it, whatever entertains them. I don’t mind," she stated.

About Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra is a great symbol of communal harmony, mutual brotherhood among different communities. On the route, horse-drawn carriages, punis and pithus belong to the Muslim community. Apart from this, Muslims have also set up anchors at many places along the way. A large number of Muslim labourers from Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Kishtwar and Doda regions of Jammu province also go to work as puniwala, pithuwala and palkiwala in this yatra.

On the banks of Nala Indus, from the base camp in Bal Tal of Ganderbal district to Gupha, Muslims have set up small kiosks at dozens of places on the way, which are major institutions that provide local services to Amarnath pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage.

Not only that but guide the pilgrims in walking the path, showing the way. Local Muslims are seen carrying pilgrims either on their shoulders or in palanquins. Risking their lives and braving the arduous journey, rain, hot and humid weather conditions, and mud on the way to the holy cave, the local service providers including the pooniwala and palanquin bearer Amarnath manage to provide a safe and comfortable journey to the pilgrims.

During the Yatra, hundreds of langar stalls have also been set up on the way from Lakhanpur to Gupha, where there are a large number of Hindus as well as Muslims among those who cook, eat and distribute food. A great example of harmony is seen.

Sara’s Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is gearing up for her new movie, Murder Mubarak, with director Homi Adajania. She also has the Prime Video project Ae Watan Mere Watan among other projects in the pipeline.

