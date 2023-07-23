Ananya Panday Hides Face As Rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur Drives Her Around Mumbai - Photos Go Viral

Looks like B-Town's newest couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are in no mood to play hide and seek anymore. On Saturday night, they were spotted zooming around the city, thus, making their relationship seemingly official. The couple seems to be finding it hard to be apart as only a couple of days ago, they had returned from their romantic Spain vacation.

Rumours of Aditya and Ananya had been doing the rounds for quite some time, but it was not until recently that the rumours were finally confirmed. The duo was spotted getting cosy in public during their exotic vacation in Spain and the leaked photos have been splashed all over the internet.

Ananya hides face from paps

On Saturday night, Aditya was seen driving Ananya around Mumbai in his car as it poured outside. Just like every other couple in the city, they too stepped out to enjoy the Mumbai rains, but their date was interrupted by the omnipresent paparazzi.

The shutterbugs caught up with Aditya and Ananya while they were spending some quality time around the city, and as several cameras zoomed in on their car, the actress was seen smiling and hiding her face from the paps.

Aditya, who was behind the wheels, laughed out loud as the photographers teased the couple after catching them red-handed.

Aditya and Ananya's relationship

Rumours of the two dating first went viral after Karan Johar mentioned on 'Koffee With Karan' that he had spotted the two "chilling together" at one of his parties.

However, both of them had laughed off the claims then, but recently, Aditya was spotted hugging Ananya on a busy street in Spain. They attended the same Arctic Monkeys concert and later, were also seen cycling around the city.

Not just that, but pictures from their brunch date in Doha also surfaced online, and recently, they were spotted returning to Mumbai after their long, romantic vacation.