Bombay HC Restrains Kumar Sanu’s Ex-Wife From Making Defamatory Statements Against Him

Mumbai, Jan 22: The Bombay High Court has passed an interim order restraining playback singer Kumar Sanu’s ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, from making defamatory statements or remarks against him.

Justice Milind Jadhav, on January 21, granted an interim stay while hearing a Rs 50 crore defamation suit filed by Sanu against Bhattacharya and some media houses for allegedly writing, speaking, posting, publishing and disseminating defamatory, false or slanderous statements about him and his family.

Court observations

Prima facie, after perusing the statements, the court noted that there was a “clear personal tirade” by Bhattacharya against Sanu. It restrained Bhattacharya and the independent media houses from writing, posting or publishing any further defamatory, false, slanderous or libellous statements concerning Sanu or his family.

Bhattacharya’s advocate, Atif Shaikh, requested the court to send the dispute for mediation, pointing out that the couple’s son was recently married.

However, Sanu’s advocate, Sana Raees Khan, said that the singer had suffered immense financial and personal loss and mental agony, leading to the cancellation of his pre-determined shows abroad.

After separation from Bhattacharya, Sanu had remarried and wanted to protect himself and his family, and hence was compelled to file the plea, Raees argued.

The court recorded Bhattacharya’s request, but clarified that she must immediately restrain herself and ensure no further reputational damage or insinuations against Sanu.

Next hearing

Sanu has sued Bhattacharya over her September 2025 interviews on several YouTube channels, in which she allegedly made scandalous remarks about his conduct during their marriage and which were widely circulated through clips and reels.

The court has kept the matter for further hearing on January 28.

